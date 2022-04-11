Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $314.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $281.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $279.43 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.04.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $140,595,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.