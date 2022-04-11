Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €54.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($59.34) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.13 ($85.85).

BC8 stock traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €47.72 ($52.44). The company had a trading volume of 167,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.39. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

