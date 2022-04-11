Devery Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Devery has a market capitalization of $83,270.03 and $5,058.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

