DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $342,389.50 and $8,539.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.