DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.38. 4,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 295,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

