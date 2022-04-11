Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $167.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.