Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Truist Financial

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.53.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

