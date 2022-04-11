Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$3.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.42 and a 12-month high of C$3.39.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

