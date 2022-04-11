DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $100.84. 75,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.