Dogeswap (DOGES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,913.00

Dogeswap (DOGES) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.01 or 0.00034325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $280,111.02 and approximately $1,913.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogeswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.01 or 0.07367176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.55 or 1.00058221 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogeswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogeswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.