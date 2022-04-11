Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after buying an additional 213,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

