Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dominion Energy worth $186,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

