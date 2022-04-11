DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $134.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00202022 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019100 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

