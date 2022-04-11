Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 734.43 Average PT from Analysts

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 734.43 ($9.63).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.51) to GBX 930 ($12.20) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.13) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.59) to GBX 980 ($12.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

LON DRX traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 809 ($10.61). The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,434. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 388.80 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 845.89 ($11.09). The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 42.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 603.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($215,192.42).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

