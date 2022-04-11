DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $9.13

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.35. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 3,608 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

