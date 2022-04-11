DTE Energy Co. (DTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on May 1st

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $54.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,541,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,836,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,808,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter.

