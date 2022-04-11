Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $115.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

