Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,744. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $115.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.