Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.