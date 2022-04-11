Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.37

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 136109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$120.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

