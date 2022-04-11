Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.37

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 136109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$120.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.
Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)
