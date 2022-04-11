Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $243,000 Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.71. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

