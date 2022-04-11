Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.