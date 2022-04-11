Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Chuy’s worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 90.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $870,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

