Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,905,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

