Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,013 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.87 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

