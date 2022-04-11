Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,250 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.