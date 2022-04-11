Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,211 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

CRK opened at $14.69 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

