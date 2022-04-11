Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,557 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,348,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

