Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Nature’s Sunshine Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

