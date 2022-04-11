Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eastern has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
