Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eastern has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

