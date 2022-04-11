eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. eBoost has a total market cap of $618,935.71 and approximately $22.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 9% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00257781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001298 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

