Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE SLI opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$15.92.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

