Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

EW opened at $123.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $22,865,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

