Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 20,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EW traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.50. 2,500,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,533. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.