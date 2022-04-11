Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Head to Head Analysis

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Embark Technology and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.69 $277.00 million $4.77 19.03

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -173.63% -16.95% Science Applications International 3.75% 25.99% 7.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Science Applications International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.53%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

