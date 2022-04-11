Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 9,256 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 921.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,839,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.73.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $6.04 on Monday, reaching $154.90. 114,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.18. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.