Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 310 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,598. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.