Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.88. 417,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.40. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.