Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.08 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB traded up $16.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $516.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,787. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.67 and a 200 day moving average of $650.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

