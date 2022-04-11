Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.66 Million Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CVRx were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

Shares of CVRX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.44. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 40,008 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $317,663.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 3,400 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVRX. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.