Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,431 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ ARNA remained flat at $$99.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.