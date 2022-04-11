Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $9.11 Million Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 2,061.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,649 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

