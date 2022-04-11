Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 3,395 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. 104,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

