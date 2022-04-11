Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 19391488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.80 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market cap of £74.30 million and a P/E ratio of -118.00.

Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

