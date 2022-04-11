Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $26.95

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 26.95, but opened at 27.81. Endeavor Group shares last traded at 27.03, with a volume of 964 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,487,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,730,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

