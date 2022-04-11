Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.73) to €22.60 ($24.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.08) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ELEZY opened at $10.81 on Monday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

