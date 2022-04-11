Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ENI were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in E. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ENI by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

NYSE:E opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

