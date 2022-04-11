Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Envela stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51. Envela has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Envela by 4.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

