Equalizer (EQZ) Tops One Day Volume of $106,350.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $106,350.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.