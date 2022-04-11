Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

